USC Dornsife Distinguished Professor of American Studies and Ethnicity and MacArthur Fellow Natalia Molina joins Evan Kleiman to discuss her latest book, “A Place at the Nayarit: How a Mexican Restaurant Nourished a Community.” The book tells the story of Molina’s grandmother and the restaurant she owned in Echo Park, and how it became a cherished landmark and hub for the Mexican community, for both workers and customers.



Natalia Molina stands in front of Nayarit, the restaurant that once belonged to her grandmother in Echo Park. Photo courtesy of Natalia Molina.

The author will donate all 2022 proceeds from the book to No Us Without You, which provides food relief to undocumented hospitality workers who have been disenfranchised by the pandemic.

Excerpt from A Place at the Nayarit by Natalia Molina