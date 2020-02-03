Love and I, poems by Fanny Howe, about love, the failure of love, and the transformation of love over the years. Howe describes passionate, erotic and emotional love as a dangerous part of her memory: now she knows love as the blood life of her grandchildren. Reading from Love and I, Fanny Howe says that hearing poetry can help one understand it; she might help change the mind of a person not already committed to poetry.
Fanny Howe: Love and I
Credits
Host:
Michael Silverblatt
Producers:
Shawn Sullivan, Alan Howard