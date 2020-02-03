Fanny Howe: Love and I

Hosted by
Author, Fanny Howe.

Author, Fanny Howe. Photo credit: Lynn Christoffers.

Love and I, poems by Fanny Howe, about love, the failure of love, and the transformation of love over the years. Howe describes passionate, erotic and emotional love as a dangerous part of her memory: now she knows love as the blood life of her grandchildren. Reading from Love and I, Fanny Howe says that hearing poetry can help one understand it; she might help change the mind of a person not already committed to poetry. 

Credits

Host:
Michael Silverblatt

Producers:
Shawn Sullivan, Alan Howard