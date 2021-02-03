The first in a two-parter with George Saunders discussing his new book, "A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life," and this is Bookworm living up to its reputation: the conversations will be about good writing and good reading. What writers can do and how readers can follow along. George Saunders won The Booker Prize and this book is what he teaches as a professor at Syracuse University. These shows will do what we do, which is get people into reading.
George Saunders: “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life”
Credits
Host:
Michael Silverblatt
Producers:
Shawn Sullivan, Alan Howard