George Saunders “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life” (Part 2)

Part two of two: George Saunders speaks about his new book, “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life." Saunders says the distinction between the technical and the emotional is almost nonexistent to him now. He says the technical allows the writer access to the emotional. This conversation explores the humanness of reading and writing, why to read and how to read deeply, and stories about what it is to be alive. Let stories become the rhythm of your heartbeat.