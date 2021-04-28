George Toles: 'Status Update'

George Toles has written mini-narrative status updates on Facebook every day since 2009, and his son Thomas curated this collection, “Status Update,” accompanied by magnificent art responses from Cliff Eyland. Toles says the only thing he asked Eyland to be was indirect, and Eyland's illustrations convey his own sense of mood and possibility. Each page brings to life an invented character summarized in a brilliantly written witty single paragraph, with a different style for each. They are sometimes bleak, with a sense of humor, and always surprising,