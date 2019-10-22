Harold Bloom passed away last week. An admired literary critic who endorsed the Western canon, a long-standing Sterling Professor of Humanities at Yale University, his absence is a significant cultural loss. Bookworm pays him tribute with an archival interview conducted in his apartment to talk about his book, The Shadow of a Great Rock: A Literary Appreciation of the King James Bible. A discussion officially about the great King James translation of the Old and New Testaments. But when you talk with Harold Bloom, you talk about everything—politics, poetry, teaching, aging, reading and ultimately, respect.Harold Bloom The Shadow of a Great Rock: A Literary Appreciation of the King James Bible