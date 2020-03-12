Jenny Offill: Weather

Jenny Offill’s Weather is a book about people living very much in our times. Lizzie Benson becomes a librarian who helps people with their concerns about the future, then she becomes the letter writer for the popular podcast Hell and High Water. This is a podcast that teaches people how to live in the present moment without despair. Offill says her primary interest is to bring the sublime into the everyday, and the ordinary into the sublime: Weather is about the spirituality of dailiness.