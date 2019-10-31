John Freeman and Robin Coste Lewis Freeman’s: The Best New Writing on California

Editor John Freeman and contributor Robin Coste Lewis (Los Angeles poet laureate) speak about a reawakening in California, which is home to more than the movie industry these days. Freeman’s: The Best New Writing on California features Jeff Dyer, Karen Tei Yamashita, Rabih Alameddine, Tommy Orange, Manuel Muńoz, and more; Robin Coste Lewis reads her poem “Paramount.” Lewis says her poem is an homage to cinema, and the sacredness of drive-in theaters. Freeman’s journal is beautiful, angry, and funny.