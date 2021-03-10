A tribute to the co-founder of the highly influential independent bookstore and publisher City Lights, renowned poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti. Here he speaks of his book “Time of Useful Consciousness,” published by New Directions. He describes it as a fragmented recording of the American stream of consciousness. He identifies himself as a bohemian, which is what unconventional people were called before the Beats. A poetic hero to a younger generation, special guest Maia Ipp fondly recalls working for him. He says one can love America without being proud of it.
This episode originally aired on August 23, 2012.
A Tribute to Lawrence Ferlinghetti: “Time of Useful Consciousness”
Host:
Michael Silverblatt
Producers:
Shawn Sullivan, Alan Howard