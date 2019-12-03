Lawrence Weschler: And How Are You, Dr. Sacks?: A Biographical Memoir of Oliver Sacks

An autobiographical memoir, romantic science, writerly nonfiction, rhapsodic nonfiction, the fiction of nonfiction—whatever one calls this we call this writing that matters. And How Are You, Dr. Sacks?: A Biographical Memoir of Oliver Sacks by Lawrence Weschler is a book that can only be itself, like its legendarily kind, genius, and eccentric subject could only be himself. This book is a guide into Oliver Sacks’s realm of rapture. Lawrence Weschler discusses the fictive elements of nonfiction writing: structure, irony, voice, tone, the paradox of form and the paradox of freedom.