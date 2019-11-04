Lynda Barry and Chris Ware discuss the culture of comics, and their new books, Making Comics and Rusty Brown. Chris Ware mentions being inspired by Lynda Barry’s explosive improvisation. Lynda Barry remarks upon the biological function of art contributing to human survival. They each speak about writing to feel real and emotionally grounded, and channeling their voices to write life stories that take sadness seriously.
Lynda Barry and Chris Ware: Making Comics and Rusty Brown
Credits
Host:
Michael Silverblatt
Producers:
Shawn Sullivan, Alan Howard