Mark Z. Danielewski’s The Little Blue Kite is a generous and big-hearted children’s book about creating a spacious mind, with room for others. A kind and decent protagonist, a kid aware of his own moods, learns to recognize and fly above fear; Danielewski says he wants his book to fly above words. It is a personal book that operates in its own cycle, with a universal theme. It is a children’s book by the writer of House of Leaves (parents should enjoy it too).
Mark Z. Danielewski: The Little Blue Kite
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.
Credits
Host:
Michael Silverblatt
Producers:
Shawn Sullivan, Alan Howard