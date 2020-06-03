Mark Z. Danielewski: The Little Blue Kite

Mark Z. Danielewski’s The Little Blue Kite is a generous and big-hearted children’s book about creating a spacious mind, with room for others. A kind and decent protagonist, a kid aware of his own moods, learns to recognize and fly above fear; Danielewski says he wants his book to fly above words. It is a personal book that operates in its own cycle, with a universal theme. It is a children’s book by the writer of House of Leaves (parents should enjoy it too).