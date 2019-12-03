Mary Ruefle: Dunce

Mary Ruefle discusses meaning, experience, and significance within poetry. She says meaning is everywhere. And she says in her old age she is becoming a child again. Her "Dunce" poetry is a joy and revelation. Mary Ruefle reads the title poem, “Vow of Extinction,” “Tuna and a Play,” “Lorraine,” “How We Met,” “The Leaves,” and a haiku from her book’s end. New to paperback.



*This episode originally aired on September 12, 2019.