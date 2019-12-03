Mary Ruefle: Dunce

Mary Ruefle

Author, Mary Ruefle Photo by Shawn Sullivan

Mary Ruefle discusses meaning, experience, and significance within poetry. She says meaning is everywhere. And she says in her old age she is becoming a child again. Her "Dunce" poetry is a joy and revelation. Mary Ruefle reads the title poem, “Vow of Extinction,” “Tuna and a Play,” “Lorraine,” “How We Met,” “The Leaves,” and a haiku from her book’s end. New to paperback.

*This episode originally aired on September 12, 2019.

Michael Silverblatt

Shawn Sullivan, Alan Howard