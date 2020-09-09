Mitch Sisskind: “Collected Poems 2005-2020”

A fiction writer turned poet, a ghost writer of sixty books, Mitch Sisskind, without losing his humor, has lived a writer’s life. A spiritual person, Sisskind finds cosmological joy in the human enterprise. He discusses writing humorous poetry and his new book, “Collected Poems 2005-2020." And he shares stories from being a student in the first class Kenneth Koch ever taught.





An excerpt from “Collected Poems 2005-2020," by Mitch Sisskind.

