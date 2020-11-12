Nicole Krauss: 'To Be a Man'

Hosted by
Author, Nicole Krauss.

Author, Nicole Krauss. Photo by Goni Riskin.

Nicole Krauss speaks about subconscious magic and realism combining through the art of writing, and her new book of short stories, “To Be a Man.” She says she began writing these stories with no sense of their endings, but disparate parts braided together so easily, resulting in astonishing surprises. Her stories exhibit complicated ways to look at men, she wrote them to test something within herself, and it’s the reader who is rewarded.

Credits

Host:
Michael Silverblatt

Producers:
Shawn Sullivan, Alan Howard