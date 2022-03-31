Paul Tran says that poetry can live on a page. This show discusses the abundant life in their debut poetry book, “All the Flowers Kneeling.” Tran joins guest host Shawn Sullivan to explore the book’s four sections as well as its notes. The author, who is transgender, explores how walking through the book is to walk through a mind that is changing itself, growing. “All the Flowers Kneeling” is about more than suffering: It is about enduring. Tran says it is survival that makes us special.

Read an excerpt from All the Flowers Kneeling by Paul Tran .