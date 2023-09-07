Poet, author, and co-founder of The Song Cave, Alan Felsenthal guest hosts this episode’s focus on poetry. As a close friend and mentee of Michael Silverblatt’s, Felsenthal recalls Michael’s revelation that he had trouble finding his way into poetry until he had several formative experiences, including one he described in 2019 during a Walt Whitman tribute. We’ll hear from that tribute with poet Pattiann Rogers reading Whitman. We’ll also hear from poets John Ashbery, Coral Bracho, Forrest Gander, and Lucille Clifton.
Poetry
Credits
Guests:
- Pattiann Rogers - author, 'Wayfare'
- John Ashbery - 2011 National Book Foundation's Lifetime Achievement Award-winner
- Coral Bracho - Mexican poet
- Forrest Gander - poet and translator
- Lucille Clifton - Poet