About the interdependence between humans and trees, Richard Powers found a place for the non-human in literary fiction with his new book, "The Overstory." The reader’s interest and affection are captured by poignant and visceral characters who open a perspective larger than the domestic. Powers says there is no separate thing called humanity, and no separate thing called nature: we’re either in the world, or we’re in some abstraction that will never satisfy us. Winner of the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. A rearing related to an upcoming appearance by Powers for his new book, "Bewilderment."
This episode originally aired on May 22, 2019.
Richard Powers: The Overstory
Credits
Guest:
- Richard Powers - novelist