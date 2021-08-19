Richard Powers: The Overstory

About the interdependence between humans and trees, Richard Powers found a place for the non-human in literary fiction with his new book, "The Overstory." The reader’s interest and affection are captured by poignant and visceral characters who open a perspective larger than the domestic. Powers says there is no separate thing called humanity, and no separate thing called nature: we’re either in the world, or we’re in some abstraction that will never satisfy us. Winner of the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction. A rearing related to an upcoming appearance by Powers for his new book, "Bewilderment."



This episode originally aired on May 22, 2019.