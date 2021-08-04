Read this book to travel through deep space in a post-Earth universe by the miracle of prose. This is the literary sci-fi you’ve been waiting for. Rikki Ducornet speaks about writing in dreamtime for her new book, “Trafik.” She says its main characters, Mic and Quiver, revealed themselves to her. One is a robot, one is a human who gestated in an envelope, and she brings out their existential anxiety. Ducornet says this book’s energy and humor are informed by the dark energy that comes from the distress she felt when writing it during the pandemic.
Rikki Ducornet: “Trafik”
