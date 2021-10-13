Rita Dove: “Playlist for the Apocalypse”

Bellringer

I am as true to that bell as to my God.

Henry Martin

I was given a name, it came out of a book—​

I don’t know which. I’ve been told the Great Man

could recite every title in order on its shelf.

Well, I was born, and that’s a good thing,

although I arrived on the day of his passing,



a day on which our country fell into mourning.

This I heard over and over, from professors

to farmers, even duel-​scarred students;

sometimes, in grand company, remarked upon

in third person—​a pretty way of saying

more than two men in a room means the third

can be ignored, as I was when they spoke

of my birth and Mr. Jefferson’s death

in one breath, voices dusted with wonderment,

faint sunlight quivering on a hidden breeze.

I listen in on the lectures whenever I can,

holding still until I disappear beyond third person—​

and what I hear sounds right enough;

it eases my mind. I know my appearance

frightens some of the boys—​the high cheeks

and freckles and not-​quite-​Negro eyes

flaring gray as storm-​washed skies

back home; it shames them to be reminded.

So much for book learning! I nod

as if to say: Uncle Henry at your service,

then continue on my way through darkness

to start the day. This is my place:

stone rookery perched above

the citadels of knowledge,

alone with the bats and my bell,

keeping time. Up here, molten glory

brims until my head’s rinsed clear.

I am no longer a dreadful coincidence

nor debt crossed off in a dead man’s ledger;

I am not summoned, dismissed—​



I am the clock’s keeper. I ring in their ears.

And every hour, down in that

shining, blistered republic,

someone will pause to whisper

Henry!—​and for a moment

my name flies free.

Excerpted from Playlist for the Apocalypse © 2021 Rita Dove. Reprinted with permission of the publisher, W. W. Norton & Company, Inc. All rights reserved.