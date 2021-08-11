Ron and Russell Mael: “Annette”

A grand rock opera about life, love and death, written and composed by Sparks, the creators of the Bookworm theme song. Ron and Russell Mael discuss the small and significant differences between their original material and the final movie, "Annette." They say that Leos Carax did an amazing job at rendering their imagination. This is a new beginning to the career of the Sparks brothers, but the past is not lost.



