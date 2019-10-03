Sam DuChamp is a second-rate spy novelist whom actual spies appreciate. He writes the journey of Quichotte, an elderly man who creates his son Sancho out of meteors and thin air. Quichotte is in love with Salma R, a celebrated television personality and opioid addict. Through his cousin Dr. Smile, Quichotte deals sublingual fentanyl to Salma R. And the world is ending. And Evel Cent has found a link between Earth and a neighbor Earth in a variant parallel universe. More than riffing on Don Quixote, Salman Rushdie’s Quichotte depicts the pleasures of fiction.