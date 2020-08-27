Sarah Shun-lien Bynum: “Likes”

Sarah Shun-lien Bynum discusses writing her stories as a means of imagining black and brown characters that don’t conform to easy categorization or simple understanding. An entire lifetime can be compressed within the frame of a short story, and no life is easy or simple. She says that we can’t bring our preconceptions to these stories of complexity and mystery. “Likes” is a layered book of nine short stories.



An excerpt from "Likes,” by Sarah Shun-lien Bynum.

