Stephen Wright: Processed Cheese

Author, Stephen Wright.

Author, Stephen Wright. Photo credit: Marion Ettlinger.

The entertaining syntax and vocabulary of Stephen Wright build a replica of our lunatic times in his new book, Processed Cheese. He writes about the need for money in our degraded era, the end of quality and the beginning of junk: Processed Cheese finds hilarity in the tragedy of contemporary life. A manic life feels worth living in this thoroughly human book that blows up in your face.

Michael Silverblatt

Shawn Sullivan, Alan Howard