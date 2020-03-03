Inspired by his adoration of Alice in Wonderland, Steven Sater wrote about a book that alters the mind and heart. Hiding in the Underground during World War II, another Alice tells the wonderland story to her friend sick with tuberculosis. Her goal is to escape from life into nonsense, invention, and imagination. Sater says he wants to reaffirm the power of the imagination, and inspire readers to reignite the wonder in themselves.
Steven Sater: Alice By Heart
Credits
Host:
Michael Silverblatt
Producers:
Shawn Sullivan, Alan Howard