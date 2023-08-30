Prolific author Dave Eggers, founder of McSweeney's, co-founder of 826 National, and other significant projects, first met Micheal Silverblatt in 2000, upon the publication of his first book –– a critically acclaimed memoir whose title he calls, "obnoxious." They formed a friendship over 22 years of conversation. This episode, the third in a series to examine what novelist Russell Banks called the Story of America, is guest-hosted by Eggers. We’ll hear excerpts of Bookworm shows that discuss this story from E.L. Doctorow, Valeria Luiselli, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and Gore Vidal.
The Story of America, Pt. 3
Credits
Guests:
- E. L. Doctorow - author, editor and professor
- Valeria Luiselli - novelist and non-fiction writer
- Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie - writer
- Gore Vidal - author essayist and political activist