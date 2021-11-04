Teresa K. Miller with Carol Muske-Dukes “Borderline Fortune”

I came here to conjure you.

What may I say—

anything, all of it, friction

on the flint, many-armed agent

of entropy. What wrath would

I risk reaping, what disowning.



Who bore me

to the shore, pressed

me under, dragged there

ragged gasps.



If I am already orphaned, why fear

orphaning, this splintered boom in my hand.



***



If I had a child, she was already mine. We did it backward,

skipping time.



The mouth of the Duwamish smells like creosote. Gravel yard.

Freight train on a rusted trestle.



We lashed a raft together and set off paddling. I wasn’t

yet born. The water dried salty, reliable—cold.



Excerpted from Borderline Fortune © 2021 Teresa K. Miller. Reprinted with permission of the publisher, Penguin Books. All rights reserved.