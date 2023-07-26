The Arc of Bookworm

Hosted by
This episode takes us through the arc of Bookworm’s existence: Michael started the program with worries about the future of literature, found hope in the up-and-coming new writers, and proceeded to highlight authors of diverse backgrounds, cultures, and geographies.

Authors Highlighted: Gore Vidal, Doris Lessing, David Foster Wallace, Maya Angelou

Credits

Host:

Steve Erickson

Producers:

Alan Howard, Connie Alvarez