This episode takes us through the arc of Bookworm’s existence: Michael started the program with worries about the future of literature, found hope in the up-and-coming new writers, and proceeded to highlight authors of diverse backgrounds, cultures, and geographies.
Authors Highlighted: Gore Vidal, Doris Lessing, David Foster Wallace, Maya Angelou
The Arc of Bookworm
