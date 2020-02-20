A discovery readers have been waiting for, more Silvina Ocampo finally translated into English: The Promise and Forgotten Journey. Suzanne Jill Levine, a prodigious translator of South American literature, and Jessica Powell translated the only novel Ocampo wrote, about a woman drowning in her memories after falling overboard, The Promise; Suzanne Jill Levine and Katie Lateef-Ian translated Ocampo’s debut story collection, Forgotten Journey-—stories escaped from as one moves forward in them. It's so nice to meet Ocampo, a friend to Jorge Luis Borges, translated into Italian by Italo Calvino, and married to Adolfo Bioy Casares. This is the time for her surrealism, gothic sensibility, and original sense of humor.