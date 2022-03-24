Tobias Wolff on Harry Crews’ ‘A Childhood: The Biography of a Place’

Writer Tobias Wolff speaks about a dark book that remains loving, Harry Crews 1978 classic “A Childhood: The Biography of a Place.” Wolff wrote the foreword to its Penguin Classics re-release, which joins a number of Crews’ works in the series.

This is a very distinct American memoir that asks the reader to understand the courtship of mules — a dirty Southern book with an outward gaze at goats, roosters, and the people and culture of a community. It’s a heartbreaking work in which people understand the difficulties of their rural Southern neighbors at a period beginning in the 1930s.

Excerpt from A Childhood: The Biography of a Place by Tobias Wolff