Journalist and author Tom Bissell’s new short fiction collection, “Creative Types: and Other Stories,” is about people trying to solve the problem of being themselves. Seven short stories describe the kinds of lives lived in Los Angeles with thoroughness, audacity, and complexity.

Bissell, author of “The Disaster Artist,” discusses how and why people hurt each other, and how bullies can define how we think of ourselves. He also discusses his different types of books available in different sections of a bookstore, and writing for video games and television shows.