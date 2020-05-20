Victoria Chang: Love, Love (Part Two)

Frontal Lobe

My Father’s Frontal Lobe—died

unpeacefully of a stroke on June 24,

2009 at Scripps Memorial Hospital in

San Diego, California. Born January 20,

1940, the frontal lobe enjoyed a good

life. The frontal lobe loved being the

boss. It tried to talk again but someone

put a bag over it. When the frontal

lobe died, it sucked in its lips like a

window pulled shut. At the funeral for

his words, my father wouldn’t stop

talking and his love passed through me,

fell onto the ground that wasn’t there.

I could hear someone stomping their

feet. The body is as confusing as

language—was his frontal lobe having a

tantrum or dancing? When I took my

father’s phone away, his words died in

the plastic coffin. At the funeral for his

words, we argued about my

miscarriage. It’s not really a baby, he

said. I ran out of words, stomped out

to shake the dead baby awake. I

thought of the tech who put the wand

down, quietly left the room when she

couldn’t find the heartbeat. I

understood then that darkness is falling

without an end. That darkness is not

the absorption of color but the

absorption of language.

Copyright © 2020 by Victoria Chang. Originally published in Poem-a-Day on March 3, 2020 by the Academy of American Poets.