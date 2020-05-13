Victoria Chang: Obit (Part One)

The Clock—died on June 24, 2009 and

it was untimely. How many times my

father has failed the clock test. Once I

heard a scientist with Alzheimer’s on

the radio, trying to figure out why he

could no longer draw a clock. It had to

do with the superposition of three

types. The hours represented by 1-12,

the minutes where a 1 no longer

represents 1 but a 5, and a 2 now

represents 10, then the second hand

that measures 1 to 60. I sat at the

stoplight and thought of the clock, its

perfect circle and its superpositions, all

the layers of complication on a plane of

thought, yet the healthy read the clock

in one single instant without a second

thought. I think about my father and

his lack of first thoughts, how every

thought is a second or third or fourth

thought, unable to locate the first most

important thought. I wonder about the

man on the radio and how far his brain

has degenerated since. Marvel at how

far our brains allow language to

wander without looking back but

knowing where the pier is. If you

unfold an origami swan, and flatten the

paper, is the paper sad because it has

seen the shape of the swan or does it

aspire towards flatness, a life without

creases? My father is the paper. He

remembers the swan but can’t name it.

He no longer knows the paper swan

represents an animal swan. His brain is

the water the animal swan once swam

in, holds everything, but when thawed,

all the fish disappear. Most of the

words we say have something to do

with fish. And when they’re gone,

they’re gone.



Copyright © 2018 by Victoria Chang. Originally published in Kenyon Review. Used with the permission of the poet.