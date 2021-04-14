Wayne Koestenbaum’s first book of short fiction, “The Cheerful Scapegoat,” is a spectacularly odd and original collection of whimsical, surreal, baroque, ribald, and heartbreaking fables. With each sentence a surprise, this is writing that explores the inside of your reading mind. A weird comedy that offers total immersion, with non sequiturs as its homeland, Koestenbaum says he wrote it in ghostly collaboration with Robert Walser.
Read "Reverse Butterfly," "Pillow and Tom," "To Be Engulfed" short story excerpts from "The Cheerful Scapegoat."
Wayne Koestenbaum: “The Cheerful Scapegoat”
Host:
Michael Silverblatt
Producers:
Shawn Sullivan, Alan Howard