Part two of two, a continuation of Yaa Gyasi’s discussion about the extraordinary explorations of her books “Homegoing” and “Transcendent Kingdom.” She speaks about goodness that is difficult to achieve, characters afraid of what they’ll become, defenses built by trauma, and the power of fiction to break the barrier of reality through the imagination.
Listen to part one here.
Yaa Gyasi: “Transcendent Kingdom” and “Homegoing” (Part Two)
Part two of two, a continuation of Yaa Gyasi’s discussion about the extraordinary explorations of her books “Homegoing” and “Transcendent Kingdom.” She speaks about goodness that is difficult to achieve, characters afraid of what they’ll become, defenses built by trauma, and the power of fiction to break the barrier of reality through the imagination.
Hey! Did you enjoy this piece? We can’t do it without you. We are member-supported, so your donation is critical to KCRW's music programming, news reporting, and cultural coverage. Help support the DJs, journalists, and staff of the station you love.
Here's how:
- Sign-up for our newsletters.
- Become a KCRW member.
- Subscribe to our Podcasts.
- Donate to KCRW.
- Download our App.