Yaa Gyasi: “Transcendent Kingdom” and “Homegoing” (Part Two)

Author, Yaa Gyasi.

Author, Yaa Gyasi. Photo by Peter Hurley/Vilcek Foundation

Part two of two, a continuation of Yaa Gyasi’s discussion about the extraordinary explorations of her books “Homegoing” and “Transcendent Kingdom.” She speaks about goodness that is difficult to achieve, characters afraid of what they’ll become, defenses built by trauma, and the power of fiction to break the barrier of reality through the imagination.

Listen to part one here.

Michael Silverblatt

Shawn Sullivan, Alan Howard