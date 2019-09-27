An interactive concert becomes contemporary art

Ari Benjamin Meyers' Kunsthalle for Music exhibit explores the museum space as an interactive performance venue. For six weeks, a specially selected ensemble of local musicians will perform four hours a day.

“Contemporary art holds many things: performance, dance, video, film, sound art as well. But actual live music, composed music is not so present,” said Meyers. His music installation is based on pieces that Meyers and other artists composed.

Meyers is based in Berlin. But he was born in the U.S. and studied music at Julliard and Yale. When it came to performing his work, he wanted to get away from the typical concert hall.

So he moved into the gallery space. “This could be a place where I could work as a composer, work as a musician, but have that freedom to determine what the room looks like... what is the relationship to the audience,” he said.







Photo credit: MCASB/Alex Blair





“It’s really an ambition to say that we can also do a show like this,” said Ari Benjamin Meyers.

Bringing Kunsthalle for Music to Santa Barbara has been a lengthy process for MCASB’s chief curator, Abaseh Mirvalli. She first saw the exhibit in Rotterdam several years ago. “When I saw his work, it awakened the same feeling I had when I first started. It was a way to look at art without judgment, and to just allow it to wash over you and see what it does,” said Mirvali.

The exhibition runs Wednesday through Sunday free of charge now through November 3.