Santa Barbara Democrats play musical chairs as election season approaches

Democrat Monique Limon announced she will run for Hannah Beth Jackson’s coveted state senate seat. Jackson is termed out of the seat but she has been a prolific political player whose progressive legislation and has drawn national attention.

Newsmakers host and editor, Jerry Roberts, spoke to KCRW about Limon’s announcement and the ensuing political shakeout in Santa Barbara politics. “She’ll be a prohibitive front runner,” said Roberts. The attention will now turn to what will happen with her assembly seat.

Santa Barbara mayor, Cathy Murillo, was also rumored to be vying for the seat. “She doesn’t seem altogether happy in her work,” said Roberts of her mayorship, which began in 2017.

However, following Limon’s announcement, Roberts said Murrillo will likely try to step into the state assembly position but there’s been no official announcement of her candidacy.

Democrats Jonathan Abboud and Jason Dominguez are also running for the assembly seat. Dominguez is simultaneously seeking re-election to his Eastside City Council seat.