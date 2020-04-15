5 design things to do April 16 - 22

Hear from Lydia Kallipoliti about what closed systems--like submarines--can teach us about sustainability; hear about visionary climate change solutions at the intersection of art, technology and environment; watch Apple's new show about extraordinary homes; compete in KQED's Homemade short film competition; celebrate Harry Houdini's escape from Terror aka Catalina Island. 'Micro-messages' in Lydia Kallipoliti's installation "Message in a Bottle" show a multitude of ways to reuse plastic bottles.

1) Lydia Kallipoliti: Lecture and LIVE Q & A: The Paradox of Containment and The Architecture of Closed Worlds

Lydia Kallipoliti, an architect and engineer who teaches at New York's Cooper Union, will share lessons from submarines and space capsules (and other closed systems) for sustainable building in the 21st Century. Stephen Phillips, head of the Cal Poly LA Metro Program in Architecture and Urban Design, will talk with Kallipoliti about global warming, recycling and sustainability in relation to closed and resource regenerating systems. Kallipoliti will talk about experiments at the fringes of architecture and engineering that hold essential lessons about world-making here on earth.

When: LIVE Thursday, April 16, 4:00 - 6:30 (PST)

Where: Zoom Webinar. You can register here.

Cost: Free

Visionaries are mixing old and new as in this hut made of 3D printed mud. Image Wasp.com Visionaries are mixing old and new as in this hut made of 3D printed mud. Image Wasp.com

2) USC School of Architecture Virtual Research Symposium

In a time when pedagogical and disciplinary boundaries are disappearing and merging, the first annual USC Architecture Research Symposium offers an opportunity to think broadly about the fertile interchange between Art, Technology, and the Environment, and how collaborations between these disciplines can address some of the most pressing climate challenges of our day. The USC Architecture Research Symposium is intended to help to frame discussions about design, resilience, and sustainability in the context of interdisciplinary creative and environmental practice.

When: LIVE Thursday, April 16, 8 am - 6 pm

Where: Zoom. You can register here.

Cost: Free

3) HOME: a TV series

As we live our lives from within the walls of our own homes, Apple TV+ premiers a docuseries exploring some extraordinary homes around the world, by designers including Gary Chang (China, Episode 1), Elora Hardy (Bali, Episode 2), Theaster Gates (Chicago, Episode 3) and LA's David Hertz (Malibu, CA, Episode 7). HOME comes from the creative teams behind Chef's Table, Jiro Dreams of Sushi and includes filmmaker Matt Tyrnauer (behind "Studio 54" and many other terrific design documentaries). The show promises to feature designers who challenge materials and conventions, address social problems, re-use and re-purpose, build communities, and instead of asking "why?", prefer to ask "why not?". Each of nine episodes will take you to a different part of the world - including Malibu - to tell the stories that shaped the project.

When: Premiers Friday, April 17 with nine episodes

Where: Apple TV+

Cost: $4.99/mo after 7 day free trial. See apple.com for details.

4) Homemade Film Festival Contest

As we spend our days connecting through our small screens, KQED is offering all Californians a way to contribute to the content, by competing in their Homemade Film Festival. Streaming audio and video is where the stories of our lives and times are happening right now. So the station is seeking examples of these authentic modern folktales, yielding a valuable oral and visual history of these unprecedented times. You can submit short films for a week-long showcase which will be featured through KQED's online platform. You might be inspired by how today's circumstances have impacted your relationship with your home, yard or neighborhood, or perhaps you're feeling the losses of places and spaces you miss. You can find all the guidelines and entry information here.

When: Submissions open through Friday, May 7

Where: KQED Homemade Film Festival Film Freeway Page

Cost: Free

Harry Houdini in chains in the 1920 silent film “Terror Island,” filmed in part on Catalina Island. Photo courtesy of the Catalina Island Museum Harry Houdini in chains in the 1920 silent film “Terror Island,” filmed in part on Catalina Island. Photo courtesy of the Catalina Island Museum

5) Houdini on "Terror" Island

Feeling trapped right now? Take inspiration from escape artist Harry Houdini. April 18 marks the 100th anniversary of the release of the silent movie Terror Island, which was filmed on Catalina Island, nicknamed The Magic Isle in 1919. To mark the occasion, Catalina Island Museum will host a live stream conversation this Saturday at 11:30 am on its Instagram page @CatalinaMuseum. Houdini expert John Cox will be on hand to discuss all things Harry Houdini including showcasing ephemera and movie props from the museum's previous 2018 exhibition Houdini: Terror on the Magic Isle.

When: Saturday, April 18 at 11:30 am

Where: Instagram

Cost: Free