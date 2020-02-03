5 design things to do: Feb 6 - 12

Coming up: browse the pop-up galleries at the LA Art Show; participate in a symposium on climate change and the built environment; browse and shop for fine art prints antiquarian books; see films that celebrate biking culture; and learn what's next in technology and design.

The Birth of the Niemand. Installation by Viktor Freso. Presented by Danubiana Museum. Curated by Marisa Caichiolo.

1) LA Art Show 2020

Los Angeles has emerged as a global epicenter of art and culture, with a distinct, interwoven multi-cultural influence unique to the city. Diversity is our strength and art is most impactful when it includes or transcends all borders. With more than 200,000 square feet of exhibition space, LA Art Show brings domestic and international galleries to LA with booths and special exhibits that are at the forefront of the contemporary art movement, offering a wide array of works and experiences. You can find out more about the fair, including hours, exhibitors, programs and ticket options here.

When: Opening night, Wednesday Feb 5, 8 - 11 pm; show runs Thursday-Sunday, Feb 6 - 9, 11 am - 7 pm (Sunday until 5 pm)

Where: Los Angeles Convention Center South Hall, 1201 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles 90015

Tickets: General admission 1-day pass $40. Opening night party $200+. You can see other options and purchase tickets here.

2) 2°C Symposium 2020 - On Climate Change with Local Action in the Built Environment

Organized by the American Institute of Architects’ Committee on the Environment Los Angeles (COTE LA) the third 2°C Symposium on Climate Change builds on LA Mayor Eric Garcetti's proposed Green New Deal with actionable solutions in the building and urban scales. The conference’s focus on attainable solutions to mitigate the increasing effects of climate change within the built environment zeros-in on the goal of achieving carbon-neutrality in California by 2050. Speakers include: Dominique Hargreaves, Deputy Chief Sustainability Officer for the City of Los Angeles; Kate Harrison, Berkeley City Council; and Dr. Joshua B. Fisher, Climate Scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and the Science Lead of the ECOSTRESS Mission. This year the 2°C Symposium also includes a highly curated exhibitor hall, presenting attendees the most innovative building materials being used and investigated today. You can read more about the event here.

When: Friday, Feb 7, 7:30 am - 3 pm

Where: LA Department of Water & Power, John Ferraro Building, 111 N Hope St, Los Angeles 90012

Tickets: $135 (AIA Members $95). You can find tickets here.

3) Los Angeles Fine Art Print Fair

The Los Angeles Fine Print Fair, now in its 33rd year, is the longest-running fair focused exclusively on original fine art prints. You can browse works for sale from Dürer to Rauschenberg to exciting young print artists creating today. Artworks on offer range from traditional Japanese woodblock prints to Old Masters to Impressionist, California and Contemporary art, with a range of prices for any budget. You can read more about the Fair here.

When: Friday and Saturday, Feb 7 and 8, 10 am - 6 pm

Where: Sheraton Pasadena Hotel, 303 Cordova St, Pasadena 91101

Tickets: Free

More print matter in Pasadena: Also this weekend and walking distance from the Sheraton will be the 53rd California International Antiquarian Book Fair, Feb 7-9 at the Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E Green St, Pasadena, CA 91101.Tickets $15-$25. You can find tickets here.

Members of the Girlz Gone Riding group enjoying a trail Members of the Girlz Gone Riding group enjoying a trail

4) Filmed By Bike: Los Angeles

Transportation, exercise, community, outdoors, adventure: cycling in Los Angeles is a ride all its own - one that lures us away from our computers, desks and schedules to enter the great wide open. Filmed by Bike:LA features inspiring stories and cinematography of expedition, struggle and triumph on the open - and sometimes rugged - road. Enjoy craft beer, exhibitors and movies. You can read more about the event here.

When: Sunday, Feb 9, 3 - 9 pm

Where: Boomtown Brewery, 700 Jackson Street, Los Angeles 90012

Tickets: $15; you can find tickets here.

5) The Education of a Technologist

In this discussion, three tech leaders will focus on educating the next generation of designers. Is there a method to this madness that can define a new pedagogical model? Does the university model lay the groundwork for a new design/build atelier system? How does building science play a role in this new era of technology? Doris Sung and Joon-Ho Choi, Ph.D. of USC will join a panel conversation with Felecia Davis, Ph.D., Penn State University; Ronald Rael, UC Berkeley; and Jenny Sabin, Cornell University. The trio brings a wealth of innovative architectural work with areas of focus ranging from textiles to science to mud. You can read more about the event and the backgrounds of the panelists here.

When: Wednesday, Feb 12, 6 pm

Where: USC Harris Hall 101, 825 Bloom Walk, Los Angeles 90089

Tickets: Free