5 design things to do this week: Oct 24-30

A note to readers: we're trying something new here. From now on, our weekly events listings will begin on Thursdays of every week.

To do this week: scope out some interior decor at WestEdge Design Fair; reminisce about movie palaces at a screening of "Going Attractions"; attend a discussion on architecture and capitalism; get a foot in the door at Sneakertopia; and learn how parking rules have shaped LA, at Second Home Hollywood.

X Tendo Bench in Griffith Park, designed by Thomas Musca; photo by Bairn Sweeney X Tendo Bench in Griffith Park, designed by Thomas Musca; photo by Bairn Sweeney

1) Westedge

WestEdge Design Fair returns to the Barker Hangar at Santa Monica Airport for the seventh year, with an opening party Thursday evening. Founded by Megan Reilly and Troy Hanson, the three day event will bring talks -- on topics ranging from brand development to what the modern world would be without Frank Lloyd Wright -- and plenty of eye candy. Exhibitors include emerging local artist/craftspeople like Long Beach fiber + ceramic artist Karen Gayle Tinney and Thomas Musca, an architecture school grad who has thrown his energies into designing and building "Cassius Castings" concrete benches that he and friends have been depositing in locations that could use a place to rest and enjoy the view.

When: Show runs daily Friday, October 25 - Saturday, October 27, 2019; opening night party (benefiting A Sense of Home), Thursday, October 24; 7-10 pm

Where: The Barker Hangar, 3021 Airport Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90405 (Parking: $10 cash only)

Tickets: General admission, $25 in advance or $30 on-site for one day entrance Friday-Sunday; VIP All-Access pass, $125; Opening night party, $95 ticket. Click here for tickets and more information about the fair.

2) Screening of GOING ATTRACTIONS: The Definitive Story of the Movie Palace

Filmmaker April Wright grew up in a movie-loving family and has shown the love in a new documentary movie entitled “Going Attractions: The Definitive Story of the Movie Palace,” a valentine to the ornate movie theaters of the 20s and 30s that offered rich and poor a fabulous movie-watching experience. Her film tracks the demise and demolition of many of these places, as well as the adaptive reuse of some into new kinds of venues, like LA's United Artists Theater, now The Theater at Ace Hotel. It will be screened in several LA movies theatres starting Thursday through next Wednesday.

When: Premiere screening on Thursday, Oct. 24 at the Laemmle Fine Arts, followed by a weeklong run at the Laemmle Music Hall Oct. 25-31. Also playing on Monday, Oct. 28 and Tuesday, Oct. 29 at four additional Laemmle venues (the Royal, Claremont, Playhouse and Town Center) as part of their Culture Vulture series.

Where: Laemmle theaters around Los Angeles. Get screening times here.

Tickets: Adult tickets $12.50; Seniors and children $9.50

TECHNO_LOGIC_CITY by Charly Duchosal and Boris Lefevre

3) Symposium: Architecture, The City and Democratic Capitalism

Capital is intertwined with architecture. No matter how bold a vision, the architect must sell their ideas to developers and investors. Meanwhile, low-income communities struggle to attract the same kinds of well-designed structures and civic spaces, from Los Angeles and Mexico City to Detroit and Houston. USC is taking a critical look at the relationship between architecture and capital in this day-long symposium that will consider housing displacement and gentrification, income inequality, community investment, planetary warming, technology and more.

When: Thursday, October 24, 8 am to 5 pm

Where: Town and Gown at USC, 665 Exposition Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90089

Tickets: Registration is closed but walk-ins welcome. More info here.

4) Sneakertopia

Sneakers and street art come together in a pop-up called Sneakertopia opening this weekend at HHLA (formerly The Promenade at Howard Hughes). Described by the organizers as “one part pop art gallery, one part insanely huge sneaker closet,” Sneakertopia CEO Steve Harris and curator Justin Fredericks invited 20 artists/sneakerheads -- including Michael Murphy, James Haunt, Ben Fearnley, David Kaul, Stomping Ground Customs, Jason Dussault, Kickstradomis, Mimi Yoon, Ricardo Gonzalez and Tommii Lim -- to create artworks and activations inspired by "the biggest sneaker brands in the world.”

When: Friday, October 25, 2019 for limited run (closing date TBD); 10:00 am through 9:00 pm, except closed on Tuesdays

Where: HHLA (formerly The Promenade at Howard Hughes) 6081 Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90045. Convenient on-site parking is available.

Tickets: General admission: $38; Kids 4-12: $23; click here for tickets and information.

5) Parking to Place, a conversation about reshaping LA, at Second Home Los Angeles

Parking has driven the planning and physical form of Los Angeles since the advent of the car. Rules about parking minimums have shaped our streets, houses and mobility patterns. But those are starting to change, as transportation and housing design undergoes a transformation towards greater density, more mass transit and alternatives to the car. Where will the new rules take us? How will LA look and feel with less land given over to parking spaces? Will a drop in parking lead to a reduction in driving, or a lot of annoyed Angelenos used to easy access to parking spaces?

DnA host Frances Anderton will talk this over with parking researchers Mark Vallianatos and James Sanders; and Chris Nichols, editor at Los Angeles Magazine and expert on 20th Century Los Angeles. The conversation will take place in a location ideally suited to the topic: Second Home Hollywood. This coworking space designed by architects Selgascano features 60 yellow-roofed acrylic office pods amidst a garden of 6,500 plants that have taken the place of a huge surface parking lot. Check out the landscape and Second Home's remodeled, Paul Williams-designed building before the talk.

When: Tuesday, October 29, 2019; 7 - 8:30 pm

Where: Second Home Hollywood, 1370 St. Andrew's Place, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Tickets: Free; click here to RSVP.