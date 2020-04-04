5 design things to watch

Available from home: See artists talk about other artists at LACMA YouTube; see how past plagues influenced movie monsters; armchair travel to the mountains of Montana, to filmic depictions of Italy and Spain, and to global cities with fabulous street art.

Dracula (Carlos Villarías) and Eva (Lupita Tovar) in Spanish Dracula, 1931. Courtesy of Universal Studios Licensing LLC Dracula (Carlos Villarías) and Eva (Lupita Tovar) in Spanish Dracula, 1931. Courtesy of Universal Studios Licensing LLC

1) Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County: The Natural History of Horror

Covid-19 is not the first pandemic, and past contagions have produced cultural responses that have shaped our imaginations. Take rabies for example, blamed on vampire bats, which then manifested in the popular imagination in Dracula, who seduces women and then drinks their blood. The first of many movie versions of this story is the 1931 Spanish-language film Dracula, and stills as well as an original bat prop from the movie are among exhibits at The Natural History of Horror. This fascinating look at the connection between science, human fears and scary creatures in the movies is on exhibit at the Natural History Museum; but you can learn more about it online here and from this DnA story.

When: Available Now

Where: NHM: History of Horror

Cost: Free

Mural by Lost Souls, 2012/2014, Southbank Centre, London, courtesy Global Street Art Foundation Mural by Lost Souls, 2012/2014, Southbank Centre, London, courtesy Global Street Art Foundation

2) Street Art with Google

Right now many of us feel a close connection with friends around the world as we share the experience of shutting down for the coronavirus. We also share a global creative phenomenon: street art. The last five decades has seen art take to the streets with glorious abandon and Google has assembled some of the gems in its Google Art Project: Street Art. Take dozens of online tours - some with audio, some written - and thousands of images that tell stories of streets, passion, art and culture, from LA to pretty much everywhere.

When: Available Now

Where: Google Art Project

Cost: Free

Tippet Rise Art Center combines architecture, art, music and the Montana Mountains; Xylem, by Francis Kér é, opened 2019. Image courtesy Tippet Rise Tippet Rise Art Center combines architecture, art, music and the Montana Mountains; Xylem, by Francis Kér

3) Tippet Rise Art Center, MT

Tippet Rise Art Center in Montana brings together site specific artworks and classical music in the bracing wilds of a 12,000-acre working ranch in Montana. The latest artwork to be unveiled is Xylem, by Francis Kéré (heard on this DnA). It is named after the part of the plant that transports water from the roots to the leaves. In normal times, Tippet Rise offers tours and classical music concerts throughout the summer. But you can get a taste of this land art and music experience via The Tippet Rise podcast, which releases a new episode on the first Thursday of every month and its YouTube Channel, featuring scenes from its extraordinary landscape against a backdrop of birdsong and classical music performed at Tippet Rise.

When: Available Now

Where: Tippet Rise.org

Cost: Free