Lita Albuquerque ‘comes alive’ at Desert X Al Ula

Desert X was first launched in 2017 in the Coachella Valley. The land art exhibition appeared again in 2019. Then its director Neville Wakefield announced a new location for 2020: Al Ula, a magnificent desertscape and UNESCO World Heritage site in Saudi Arabia.

The news divided the art community, three Desert X boardmembers resigned in protest including Ed Ruscha. Los Angeles Times art critic Christopher Knight denounced the project, sponsored by the Saudi Government through the regional RCU, or Royal Commission of Al Ula, as “morally corrupt.”

But that’s not how the artists and curators saw it. For Saudi co-curator Ali Alireza, this was a long awaited opportunity to put emerging Saudi artists -- like Manal Aldowayan, Nasser Alsalem and Zahrar AlGhamdi -- on an international stage with regional and overseas artists, including Superflex and El Seed, and to “break things open and get rid of all the rules.”

Three Los Angeles artists participated: Sherin Guerguis, Gisela Colon and Lita Alberquerque, who told DnA this was a chance to be part of a cultural revolution, a “historic moment of change, socially and artistically and culturally.”

Saudi Arabia has gone through some dramatic changes recently, especially for women. By royal edict they have been given permission to take up careers long denied to them, drive and go to football stadiums. Guardianship rules have been eased and the religious police have been stripped of their power.

At the same time critics of the regime have been suppressed and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi was brutally murdered, allegedly on orders from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

So how were artists to respond? Lita Alberquerque talked to DnA at a reception at the site about why she found the project’s critics “myopic” and the experience a joy: “the structure of politics is something else, but the people are amazing.”