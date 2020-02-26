Paula Benson, movie design detective

Paula Benson says she is “a nightmare to watch a film with.” That’s because she’s always pausing the screen to check the decor, ponder who designed the furnishings and where to get them.



She turned that habit into the web site Filmandfurniture.com.



At this year’s Modernism Week she told a rapt crowd about sleuthing to get the story behind, for example, the much-copied carpet in the "Overlook Hotel" and the Djinn chairs in "2001: A Space Odyssey."



She also shares her thoughts on when a movie can be undone by too much decor. She says the latest Wes Anderson movie, “The French Dispatch,” looks as if it will be glorious as his past films but may be “almost too Wes Anderson.”