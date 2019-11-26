Subliminal messaging in the car colors at the LA Auto Show

Go to the LA Auto Show at the Convention Center, and of course all the cars will be vivid colors.

But what do those colors, known as “communication colors,” mean?

“As car designers, we try to communicate … and color is a great tool for that,” says Sabine Lapine, who advises car companies on the color, materials and finish of their luxury cars.



The 2019 Genesis G90 luxury sedan. Photo credit: Jim Donnelly/LA Auto Show The 2019 Genesis G90 luxury sedan. Photo credit: Jim Donnelly/LA Auto Show

Lapine tells DnA how bright reds or oranges signal speed, light blue and clean white communicate eco-friendliness, black suggests luxury, and gray looks contemporary.