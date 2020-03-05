Can we make multifamily dwellings the new California dream?

Frances Anderton talks to Christopher Hawthorne, LA’s Chief Design Officer, about reaching the “missing middle” with innovative ideas about the design and financing of homes.

Garden house condos in Beverly Hills, designed by MAD Architects, show creativity in multifamily design. Can this be applied to single family neighborhoods affordably? Photo by Frances Anderton/KCRW

Senate Bill 50 was the polarizing housing bill that proposed overriding local zoning in order to increase density around transit. It was rejected for good at the end of January, after several attempts to get it passed.

Advocates of greater density blamed the NIMBY (Not In My Backyard) mindset for holding back development of much needed housing.

But are NIMBYs the only obstructionists? Or is there a bigger hurdle to changing housing policy: the California dream of home ownership? Both NIMBYs and many so-called YIMBYs (Yes in My Backyard) will, if given the choice and the means, purchase a house with a yard rather than rent an apartment or own a condo.

This is a desire long nurtured by imagery in publications from “Sunset” in the last century to “Dwell” and other lifestyle magazines in this one.

It is promoted by banks and mortgage lenders, and enabled by elected officials. Homeowners have far more political power than renters, even though renters now make up more than 60% of residents in Los Angeles.

So the mayor’s office is looking at innovative ways to create multifamily buildings that meet all of those needs, and can fit nicely into single family districts, without upsetting the neighbors.

Hawthorne and colleagues are looking at a specific group -- the so-called “missing middle.” Those are middle income people who want to own a home but can’t afford a house in the large lots typical of 20th century LA.

That’s probably young families -- the next generation of Angelenos. They don’t want to rent forever, and if there’s nothing to buy, many will look to other cities.

Hawthorne and his colleagues are looking at both physical and financial solutions.

Financial incentives might include a tax break for renters, or subdividing single family properties into smaller, more affordable lots.

The design concept is for something mid-scale, such as one or two story wood frame housing, with two to eight units, that can fit comfortably into neighborhoods currently zoned for single families.

This is a housing type that has a noble history in Los Angeles, from the bungalow courts and gorgeous jazz age apartment buildings of the early 20th century, to the light-filled, mid-scale experiments in multifamily living by the likes of Irving Gill, Rudolf Schindler, Richard Neutra, Gregory Ain and many other modernists. Given the pervasiveness of the single family dream in Los Angeles, these designers are better known for their single family house designs.

Hopefully this will change, as designers and policymaker bring forth concepts for residential living that are just as alluring as a house and can be today’s version of the California dream.