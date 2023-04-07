Bonus Episode: FADE IN on The Cine-Files

The Cine-Files and Mark Ramsey dive deep and share personal perspectives about Quentin Tarantino, Pulp Fiction, and public media. Mark Ramsey is a guest on The Cine-Files, a podcast with hosts Steve Morris and John Rocha, where each week they enter the world of great film and explore its themes, history, filmmakers and the influences it has on movies today.

Having spent the last two months exploring the world of Quentin Tarantino, The Cine-Files podcast is absolutely thrilled to welcome Mark Ramsey to discuss his own take on this incredible filmmaker, Fade In: Quentin Tarantino & Pulp Fiction.