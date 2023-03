Born to a child bride and an absent father, Quentin Tarantino never graduated high school, his spelling was atrocious, his handwriting awful, he couldn’t focus. But he loved movies. All movies, every kind. It would be his passion. Tarantino was born in the shadow of Hollywood, and he was afraid that’s where he would stay. Instead, he found his groove at a tiny video rental shop tucked into a corner of a strip mall in Manhattan Beach. It was called Video Archives.

