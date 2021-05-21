A climate of guilt and suspicion

You could say "The Dry," a fine Australian thriller, is partly about global warming. It's been almost a year without rain when Aaron Falk, a federal cop played by Eric Bana, drives northwest from Melbourne through parched lands to a funeral in the small town he left 20 years ago. The drought has changed everyone's life, Aaron's best friend seems to have killed his wife and son before taking his own life and Aaron himself remains under suspicion in the town for his girlfriend's death all those many years ago.