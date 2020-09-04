A Mobius Strip Of a Road Trip

Hosted by
Charlie Kaufman's "I'm Thinking of Ending It All" defies description but doesn't defeat it.

Charlie Kaufman's "I'm Thinking of Ending Things" defies description but doesn't defeat it. The Netflix film starts with two people in a car on a road trip, then goes off on a trip of its own to explore matters of identity, relationships, projection (not the multiplex kind) and nothing less than the nature of reality. It can be exasperating, but also beautiful, a work of emotional impressionism with moments of rueful grace and startling images that evoke yearning.

Credits

Host:
Joe Morgenstern