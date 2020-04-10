At a time when the luckier among us have takeout food and booze and even weed delivered to our doorsteps, movies about delivery services may provide some accompaniment—though “Deliverance” doesn’t qualify. “The Lunchbox” came out in 2013. According to one of its many nuggets of wisdom, the wrong train will sometimes get you to the right station.
Deliver us from tedium
At a time when the luckier among us have takeout food and booze and even weed delivered to our doorsteps, movies about delivery services may provide some accompaniment—though “Deliverance” doesn’t qualify. “The Lunchbox” came out in 2013. According to one of its many nuggets of wisdom, the wrong train will sometimes get you to the right station.
Credits
Host:
Joe Morgenstern